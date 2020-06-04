SHREVEPORT, La. -- An eyesore in a busy Shreveport shopping area finally met its demise this week.
Crews were busy Thursday tearing down the south end of stores lining the Bayou Walk Shopping Center at the corner of Youree Drive and East 70th Street.
About a half-dozen tenants were booted from the stores in 2014 after the land beneath the businesses was deemed unstable. Cracks and dips developed forcing the city to condemn the property.
Owners of the shopping center then fell behind by about $12 million on mortgage payments, which in 2016 led to a foreclosure. The property was eventually sold for about $6.6 million to new owners.
City officials continuously pushed the former and new owners to do something with the vacant and deteriorating buildings that had become magnets for vagrants and animals.
The remaining businesses in the shopping center were not affected by the ground instability plaguing the southend tenants. A bayou backs up against the shopping center.