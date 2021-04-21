SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters are battling a multiple story condo building fire in the 3800 block Fairfield Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Heavy smoking was seen coming from the roof of Fairfield Oaks Condominium when firefighters arrived on the scene.
The fire was found in the attic of the building and soon broke through the roof on the right side of the three-story building. Flames were also visible in top floor condos.
At 3:15 p.m., firefighters were removed from the building as snorkel trucks flooded the building with water. Over 30 fire units responded to the scene.
SFD spokesman Clarence Reese Jr. said one resident was rescued from a second-floor balcony. All other residents evacuated on their own.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
It's too early to determine the cause, Reese said, but the third floor suffered extensive damage. The rest of the units likely will have a "good amount of smoke and water damage."
A fire investigator was on the scene, as well as the SFD's support group, Signal 51.