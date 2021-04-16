SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Commission is back to step one in finding someone to relocate the Confederate monument from the front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse.
The commission only received one proposal to move it to its new home on a private battlefield in south DeSoto Parish. But the bid of almost $2 million far exceeded the $500,000 budgeted by the commission.
Commission spokeswoman Krystle Beauchamp said the proposal was rejected since it was “significantly” over the budget. Parish Administrator Woodrow Wilson is expected to give an update to commissioners at their work session Monday.
Trey Hauser, owner of Ark-La-Tex Monument Co. LLC submitted the lone proposal. Hauser said his 31 years of experience qualifies him for the task. He pledged to take great care in dismantling, reconstruction and relocating the monument.
Hauser estimated it would take $400,000 for excavation of the foundation, the use of heavy equipment to do the work and to restore the courthouse grounds. Among the other costs are $410,000 for transportation to the new location, $10,000 for wood crating, $8,000 for fencing, $40,000 for concrete at the new site, $800,000 resetting and restoring it at the new site, $10,000 for security, $285,000 for equipment.
The proposal also included $10,000 for a photographer to date stamp the procedure as it is performed and produce a bound photo documentation and $750 to care for trees on the courthouse lawn. Total project cost was $1.98 million.
The monument has stood at the courthouse for more than 100 years.
The Shreveport Chapter No. 237 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the commission last year reached an agreement to relocate the statue following a several-year court battle. The commission first voted to move it in 2017.
Last fall, a plywood wall was erected around the monument.
The Louisiana Division of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans owns the monument, and they are willing to accept it once it’s removed from its foundation. It will be placed at the Pleasant Hill battlefield site, which is about 18 miles south of the Mansfield State Historic Site.