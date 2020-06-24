HOMER, La. - A Confederate monument that's stood on a prominent corner of the Claiborne Parish Courthouse lawn since 1940 has been removed.
KTBS is told the Sons of the Confederate Veterans, which owns the monument, hired a company to remove it overnight. It's unknown where it was taken.
A call and email to Brian McClure, the North East Brigade commander for the Sons of the Confederate Veterans, have not been returned.
The Claiborne Parish Police Jury voted unanimously last week to have the 9-foot-tall, 8,000-pound monument taken down. It did not set a timetable for the removal, but many wanted it done as soon as feasible.
The Sons of the Confederate Veterans agreed to take it back; however, the Police Jury said it would cover the cost.
Police Jury Secretary-Treasurer Dwayne Woodard said even though the Police Jury did agree to help with expenses if needed, no taxpayer money was spent to remove the monument last night. He also does not anticipate the parish receiving any type of bill related to the monument's relocation.
Beyond that, Woodard said there would be no additional comment from the Police Jury on the advice of their attorney.
Inscribed on the monument is the following: "Dedicated to the memory of our soldiers of the Confederate States Army 1861-1865."
According to the Traces of War website, the monument "commemorates the residents of Claiborne Parish who served in the Confederates and gave their lives in the American Civil War (1861-1865)."