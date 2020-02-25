SHREVEPORT, La. - Tough topics are being talked about at the South West Transit Association Conference & EXPO happening through Wednesday at the Shreveport Convention Center.
An 18-wheeler is part of Busing on the Lookout's effort to teach people in the bus industry about human trafficking. The program launched in 2018 and is affiliated with Truckers Against Trafficking.
Inside the 18-wheeler, people can read testimonies from victims, learn what signs to look for and watch a video about the bus industry.
"Ultimately our goal is to play a role in the eradication of human trafficking or modern day slavery, but specifically here it is to empower and educate members of the general public with information relevant to them and their jobs so that if they see something, they know what to do, they know who to call and know how to help,” said Annie Sovcik, Busing on the Lookout director.
Bus drivers are taught to look for passengers that can't speak for themselves, don't make eye contact and seem lost, she said.
If you believe someone is being trafficked, call 1-888-373-7888.