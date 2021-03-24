SHREVEPORT, La. -- The confessed gunman whose stray bullet struck and killed a five year old girl at a motel Saturday, did not serve his full prison sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
However, the Louisiana Department of Corrections says 2017 criminal justice reforms did nothing that would've prevented the tragedy. The Justice Reinvestment laws reduced sentences, even for those already convicted.
In 2016, the defendant, Joseph Lee Smith, was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty. Language in the sentencing said that sentence was "to be served without probation, parole or suspension of sentence."
Still, the DOC says Smith was freed "on goodtime parole" on June 17, 2019. He had served just 35 percent of his sentence, in accordance with the criminal justice reforms.
But Ken Pastorick, communications director for the DOC, says that even under the old law, Smith would've served just 40 percent of his sentence. That means he would've been out just about about 15 months later anyway, on September 7, 2020.
"The only change that applies from the 2017 laws was the goodtime calculation rates," Pastorick wrote in a statement to KTBS 3 News.
Still, Louisiana State Senator Barrow Peacock -- who did not vote for the reforms -- hopes lawmakers will make changes in sentencing when the session begins in April.
"We've got to do something. And it involves everybody from not only the legislature, our law enforcement, our district attorneys and our judges, working in a way to make sure that we have laws that are clear and concise, that can be prosecuted, and curbs crime in our state," Peacock said.
He points to another tragic case. That of Dewayne Watkins. He allegedly killed Kelly and Heather Jose after the couple agreed to give him a ride from Mall St. Vincent in late 2018. Records show he was also released earlier than he should have under the 2017 reforms.
Those reforms received enough bi-partisan support in the legislature to gain Gov. Edwards' signature. The package of ten laws are aimed at decreasing Louisiana's prison population, and investing the savings in rehabilitation efforts.
"A lot of times a buzzword sounds good -- criminal justice reform," Peacock says. "And you really need to look at the detail because we're seeing the results of poorly drafted legislation that came through in 2017 that Governor Edwards signed that we're now paying the price for."
As for Smith, he was to be extradited back to Shreveport Wednesday evening from Longview, Texas, where he was arrested on Monday. That was after he made a tearful confession on Facebook.
Smith claimed his gun accidentally fired as he scuffled with a man he suspected of stealing his girlfriend's gun. The shot went through a window of a room at the Super 8 Motel on Monkhouse Drive.
That's where Mya Patel, 5, was playing, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner.
The girl lived at the hotel, which is owned by her family.
Smith's initial charge for second degree cruelty to a juvenile in Saturday's tragedy is expected to be raised in light of Patel's death.
Smith has two prior arrests for marijuana, as well as resisting an officer, and unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling.