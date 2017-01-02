A bombshell confession from a budding political heavyweight in Shreveport.
16 years ago, Councilman Jerry Bowman, who currently represents District G, got in trouble with the law and not a lot of people knew, until now.
"I think people will respect you more if you know you're just being a straight up honest person," confessed Bowman.
In an explosive moment of truth, Councilman Bowman took a deep breath and shared his worst regret.
"Someone stated that they were going to go live with it. I told 'em they'd be doing me a favor," said Bowman.
Instead of waiting for someone to "out" his gritty past, Bowman is telling it himself.
"What did you do?" KTBS-3 asked.
"It was theft," said Bowman.
We asked Bowman when he ran for office if he had disclosed this information on his campaign paperwork. Bowman said, "No."
Police report show back in 2004, when Bowman was 31 years old, he and others faced felony charges for stealing money from a car rental agency. Bowman admitted he was accused of stealing 10-thousand dollars.
To stave off career debilitating charges, in 2005, Bowman pled guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor theft. He got probation and made restitution.
But his worst punishment, Bowman says, was disappointing his mother, the venerable former Caddo Commissioner and City Councilwoman Joyce Bowman. A woman who prided herself on being a voice for the voiceless and personal responsibility.
"It was the hurt in her eyes, that's what got me. My mom was my rock, my best friend and I never want to see her hurt. When I saw that look in her eye, I knew then that was it," added Bowman
Bowman says his redemption began with his mother's sage advice before she passed away.
"She told me the same thing the judge told me, 'everyone has to be accountable for their actions," Bowman recalls.
"She said, 'I love you. I support you. But everyone has to be accountable for their actions." added Bowman.
Bowman says he turned his life around by first changing his circle of friends. He became a deacon in his church, volunteered as a mentor and eventually ran for his mother's City Council seat. He knows many may be disappointed, but he swears he's a changed man.
KTBS-3 asked Bowman, "Once a thief always a thief?"
Bowman responded, "I don't believe that. I believe in God and I believe God gave me a second chance and that's my thought and grace and mercy will follow me all the days of my life."
Grace may follow Bowman's life, but does Bowman extend it to others?
"I didn't do anything but the press charges which I thought was right to protect myself", Bowman says explaining his reason for pressing charges against a constituent.
According to a request for restraining order, on November 10th, constituent Melvin slack, who was unhappy with City Hall and Bowman, approached him after a neighborhood function and threatened him. Bowman filed a police report and was granted a temporary restraining order against Slack. January 12th, a district court judge is scheduled to hold a hearing on making that order permanent, but Bowman says he has changed his mind and plans to drop the complaint.
Like his own life, he says Slack deserves a second chance. A truce that allows them to agree to disagree.
"I wanna be the bigger person to let things go and to solve it in a non violent way," said Bowman.
A decision, Bowman says would make his mother proud.
"Everyone does deserve a second chance. We have a forgiving God and I think everyone needs to follow that and learn from their mistakes," Bowman reiterated.
KTBS-3 tried to contact Melvin Slack multiple times for his take on the story, but we were unsuccessful.
Bowman says his attorney will drop the complaint before the January court date, and Bowman will start 2017 focused on his new position as City Council Vice-Chairman.
Political insiders claim Bowman is being mentioned as a candidate for Shreveport Mayor in two years. He won't rule that out, but says right now he is only committed to running for city councilman again.
As for the theft case, Bowman went to court this fall and asked for an expungement. A judge granted his request. The paperwork on removing the case from public record is still being finalized.