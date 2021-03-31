...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...
Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier
Parishes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
&&
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake.
* Until further notice.
* At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the pool stage was 179.8 feet.
* Flood pool stage is 172 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at
9:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 180.1 feet.
* Forecast...The lake is expected to fall to 179.1 feet Sunday
morning.
* Impact...Bankfull conditions to continue on Bayou Bodcau below the
lake and on Red Chute Bayou through at least the first week of
April.
&&