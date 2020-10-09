LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development provided an answer as to why contraflow on Interstate 10 West is not being utilized in evacuations.
The answer comes as Southwest Louisiana sees a large swath of congestion overtaking I-10 to the Louisiana-Texas border. Many motorists say they have been stuck along the roadway for several hours, barely moving.
Secretary Shawn Wilson says contraflow, which is when vehicles travel in the opposite direction of a lane's normal traffic flow, was discontinued in Southwest Louisiana after Gustav in 2008.
State police said they are aware of the congestion and that it is advised that those evacuating take alternate routes.
A map of evacuation routes for DOTD can be viewed below: