SHREVEPORT, La. -- With days apparently numbered for Roe vs. Wade -- the landmark 1973 Supreme Court Ruling that gave women across the U.S. federal protection to have abortion -- the debate is reignited.
Republican Congressman Mike Johnson praised the draft opinion that was leaked to Politico. It indicates that a majority of justices side with striking down the law. Johnson calls it the "most anticipated ruling in half a century."
"The implications have reverberated throughout the culture. And this is a long time coming. The decision always belonged to the people because that right is not listed in the Constitution, as everybody knows," Johnson told KTBS 3 News.
But he believes the leak was intended to pressure the court's conservative majority.
"Let's pray that our conservative justices stand by what they know to be right and true. Do not bow to public pressure -- which will be enormous -- which I think was the whole motivation here," Johnson told a gathering of Caddo Parish Republicans.
But Sheila Wimberly, a member of the Democratic State Central Committee, bemoans the news.
"Now you're telling us after almost 50 years that we no longer have this right. Those rights were fought for. And they were will fought for," Wimberly said.
"So we need to continue to stand. We need to continue to protest our right for our own freedoms as far as what we do with our bodies medically," Wimberly continued.
Kathaleen Pittman, who runs the Hope Medical Clinic where abortions are performed in Shreveport, says she's not surprised by the draft opinion from the conservative high court.
"I continue to hope the court’s final decision respects the dignity and autonomy of persons no matter where they live. This is especially important for families in the south with its abysmal maternal mortality rate," Pittman told KTBS in a written statement.
If the Supreme Court ruling, expected in June, does indeed strike down Roe vs. Wade, the issue shifts back to the states.
"The job is not over. It just changes the battleground," Johnson warned.
He says blue states may enact laws that go beyond Roe vs. Wade, such as allowing late term abortions.
But Louisiana is among 23 states that that have passed anti-abortion laws. They would take effect immediately after Roe vs. Wade is struck down. Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma are also on the list.
Louisiana's law, passed in 2006, includes only limited exceptions.
More legal challenges are expected.