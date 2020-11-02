SHREVEPORT, La- In a news release, Congressman Mike Johnson announced that Shreveport will receive a $150,000 grant to help reduce violent crime.
This award is part of the Department of Justice's (DOJ) Project Safe Neighborhoods.
This money will be used to address criminal gang activity, illegal possession and use of firearms, and to develop innovative solutions between federal, state, and local law enforcement to help reduce violent crime.
Johnson says, "working to ensure Louisianans live in safe communities remains one of my highest priorities. To do this, we must find initiatives that help our law enforcement address the crime in our neighborhoods, not defund their efforts to keep us safe."