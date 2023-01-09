SHREVEPORT, La. — Today, Congressman Mike Johnson announced his endorsement of Republican Jeff Landry to be the next Governor of Louisiana.
Johnson is a leading conservative voice in both Louisiana and across the nation. Johnson currently serves as Vice Chairman, House Republican Conference.
In making his endorsement, Congressman Johnson issued the following statement:
"Our state is at a crossroads, and my longtime friend Jeff Landry is the leader we need to meet this moment. As Attorney General, he's earned his reputation in Louisiana as a trusted conservative. Across our country, Jeff has been leading the fight to protect our fundamental freedoms.
Louisiana desperately needs a fearless champion in the governor's office who will deliver the policy changes and structural reforms that will turn our state around. The next four years will be absolutely critical for Louisiana, and I know Jeff will fight hard every day for our families and our future.
I am proud to support and stand with Jeff Landry for Governor of Louisiana."