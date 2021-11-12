2021 Vote Live Election Results

SHREVEPORT, La. – A limited ballot awaits voters Saturday, but important nonetheless for the people or issues at hand.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Here’s a look at what to expect when you go vote.

ON ALL BALLOTS

Four constitutional amendments will be on ballots in all parishes.

The Public Affairs Research Council breaks down what a vote “for” and “against” will mean.

Amendment No. 1: Sales Tax streamlining

For: Allow a single authority to oversee the collection, electronic filing and policy guidance for state and local sales taxes.

Against: Continue to constitutionally require separate collection, filing and policy oversight of sales taxes by the state and local governments.

Amendment No. 2: Tax reform

For: Lower the maximum rate of the income tax and allow removal of a major state tax deduction, triggering statutory reforms for individual and corporate income and franchise taxes.

Against: Keep the Constitution’s current tax rates and the requirement to allow a deduction for federal taxes paid, which would stop all the statutory reforms.

Amendment No. 3: Taxing authority for new levee districts

For: Allow levee districts created since 2006 to raise a 5-mill property tax where district voters also approve the amendment.

Against: Continue to allow levee districts created since 2006 to get voter approval for any tax millage.

Amendment No. 4: Tapping more dedicated money to fix a deficit

For: Allow the transfer of more dedicated funds to fix a state budget deficit.

Against: Keep the current 5% limit for tapping dedications to fix a deficit.

vote

Vote signs

CADDO PARISH

Caddo Parish School Board District 7: Darrin Dixon and Linda Rasberry Smith

BOSSIER PARISH

Police Jury District 5: Julianna Parks and Mindy Wardlaw

School Board District 11: Robert Bertrand and Miki M. Royer

Plain Dealing mayor: Shavonda E. Gay and Jim Parrish

Bossier City Council District 1: Darren Ashley, Brian Hammons and Michael “Lum” Lombardino

Fire Protection District 7: 23.9-mill property tax renewal

BIENVILLE PARISH

Town of Arcadia: No. 1 – half-cent sales and use tax renewal; No. 2 – 1% sales and use tax renewal

CLAIBORNE PARISH

Town of Haynesville: 5.04-mill property tax renewal

Wards 2 and 3 Recreation District: 5-mill property tax renewal

SABINE PARISH

Parishwide Proposition 1 – 5.05-mill property tax renewal; Proposition 2 – 1-mill tax renewal

Road District No. 4 Ward 7 – 13.88-mill property tax renewal.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments