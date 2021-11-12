SHREVEPORT, La. – A limited ballot awaits voters Saturday, but important nonetheless for the people or issues at hand.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Here’s a look at what to expect when you go vote.
ON ALL BALLOTS
Four constitutional amendments will be on ballots in all parishes.
The Public Affairs Research Council breaks down what a vote “for” and “against” will mean.
Amendment No. 1: Sales Tax streamlining
For: Allow a single authority to oversee the collection, electronic filing and policy guidance for state and local sales taxes.
Against: Continue to constitutionally require separate collection, filing and policy oversight of sales taxes by the state and local governments.
Amendment No. 2: Tax reform
For: Lower the maximum rate of the income tax and allow removal of a major state tax deduction, triggering statutory reforms for individual and corporate income and franchise taxes.
Against: Keep the Constitution’s current tax rates and the requirement to allow a deduction for federal taxes paid, which would stop all the statutory reforms.
Amendment No. 3: Taxing authority for new levee districts
For: Allow levee districts created since 2006 to raise a 5-mill property tax where district voters also approve the amendment.
Against: Continue to allow levee districts created since 2006 to get voter approval for any tax millage.
Amendment No. 4: Tapping more dedicated money to fix a deficit
For: Allow the transfer of more dedicated funds to fix a state budget deficit.
Against: Keep the current 5% limit for tapping dedications to fix a deficit.
CADDO PARISH
Caddo Parish School Board District 7: Darrin Dixon and Linda Rasberry Smith
BOSSIER PARISH
Police Jury District 5: Julianna Parks and Mindy Wardlaw
School Board District 11: Robert Bertrand and Miki M. Royer
Plain Dealing mayor: Shavonda E. Gay and Jim Parrish
Bossier City Council District 1: Darren Ashley, Brian Hammons and Michael “Lum” Lombardino
Fire Protection District 7: 23.9-mill property tax renewal
BIENVILLE PARISH
Town of Arcadia: No. 1 – half-cent sales and use tax renewal; No. 2 – 1% sales and use tax renewal
CLAIBORNE PARISH
Town of Haynesville: 5.04-mill property tax renewal
Wards 2 and 3 Recreation District: 5-mill property tax renewal
SABINE PARISH
Parishwide Proposition 1 – 5.05-mill property tax renewal; Proposition 2 – 1-mill tax renewal
Road District No. 4 Ward 7 – 13.88-mill property tax renewal.