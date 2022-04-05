SHREVEPORT, La- The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would ban nearly all abortions in the state. This bill comes as several other states, including Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana have attempted to challenge abortion through legislation.
According to constitutional lawyer Royal Alexander of Shreveport, the Oklahoma bill is the most aggressive yet.
"This is a direct threat," Alexander said. "It directly challenges Roe v. Wade, this Oklahoma bill, if it works its way up. Because it doesn't allow abortion at all, except life of the mother."
The bill has yet to be signed by Oklahoma’s governor and it could be a while before this bill would be effective. Alexander said it will likely be a while before the potential law makes its way through the court system.
"All of the briefing, all of the filing, that could take a year," Alexander said. "Then, it's going to appeal because whatever side loses is going to appeal. It's going to go work its way up to the U.S. 5th Circuit. That may take another year or two years."
Alexander believes there's room for the U.S. Supreme Court to move against precedent.
"Stare decisis, precedent, is nowhere mentioned in the Constitution. But the right not to be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law, is," Alexander said.
This case won't be going away anytime soon, but it may take a time before being relevant again. Alexander says the Mississippi abortion case currently pending before the court is one to pay attention to in the coming months.