Construction begins at Harvest Texarkana Food Bank

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Construction is underway at the Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank.
The new addition will not only give the non-profit more space, but will also allow it to provide more hunger relief to families in need. Harvest Texarkana hopes the new expansion project will help their clients by going beyond just immediate needs and addressing long term solutions.
The new addition will include an education room and commercial kitchen, which will allow the non-profit to add classes, such as, healthy cooking, budgeting for groceries, and nutrition programs. The organization will also be able to use the new kitchen to expand the child nutrition and after-school feeding programs.
Executive Director Camille Wrinkle says the food bank will still be responsible for getting food boxes to people in the community who need it.
"It will always be at the core of what we do, but now we're able to go beyond that box of food and offer things to people that are going to help them get out of their current situation, get out of poverty, food insecurity, and shorten the line," said Wrinkle.
The cost of the new addition is about $900,000. It's being funded through the MacKenzie Scott Foundation, Feeding America and other generous donors. Construction is expected to wrap up next fall.
Harvest Texarkana serves a 10-county area, nine counties in southwest Arkansas and Bowie County, Texas. There's about 60,000 food insecure families, individuals and seniors in their service area. One in four of those people are children under the age of 18.