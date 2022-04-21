BATON ROUGE, La. - Construction jobs in Louisiana are surging, but the employment totals are still lagging behind levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic struck more than two years ago.
Louisiana’s construction industry gained 1,700 jobs in March, a 1.3% improvement. That’s the ninth-best growth rate among all states, according to data from the Associated General Contractors of America.
But the state is still down 3,000 jobs compared to February 2020, a 2.2% loss. That ranks Louisiana as 44th in the U.S. in terms of gaining jobs back to pre-pandemic levels. The only southern states lower on the list are Oklahoma and Kentucky, which are down 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively.
Louisiana is one of 16 states, as well as the District of Columbia, that haven’t seen construction job totals rise back to pre-pandemic levels. The Pelican State totaled 134,300 construction jobs in March, down from the 137,300 in February 2020.
