BOSSIER CITY, La -- Work continues on the new Surge Entertainment Center at Pierre Bossier Mall, even though the future of the complex is murky.
Saints quarterback legend Drew Brees is one of the main backers of Surge. Bossier City will be the company's 15th location in the south. The centers feature arcade games, bowling, golf simulators, trampolines, ropes and obstacle courses, and more -- plus restaurant service.
It'll go inside the former Virginia College on the south side of the mall. Construction workers have been clearing out what was in there. Then will come the design and construction phase of the Surge Entertainment Center inside the 60,000 square foot space.
R. J. Lux, Vice President of Armstrong Builders, says the goal is to open in December. That brings hope to the merchants that are still left inside the mall. There are 70 spaces. The mall appears to be occupied only about 50 percent.
But Surge is giving mall merchants reason for hope.
"I don't believe that Drew Brees would've invested millions in the Virginia College property at the mall -- the millions he has spent and is planning on spending, from what I've heard -- if the mall is actually going under," says Tim Atkins, the manager at Quilt World & More.
H & J Music is actually moving from its current location into a bigger space inside the mall, according to manager Michael Gatch. He's also optimistic for a boost from Surge.
"They're bringing in a great clientele set that can expand the mall. You'll have the experience of parents that don't want to spend all their time over there waiting on their kids. So we hope they'll meander all the way over and come hang out with us," Gatch said.
The downward trend of brick and mortar retail, plus the pandemic, have dealt setbacks to the almost 40-year-old mall. It is reportedly headed for foreclosure again.
Atkins says that happened in 2009. But he's not worried that the mall could shut down.
"The bank takes it. They sell it to a new property company. It's happened in the past. I don't see why that wouldn't happen again," Atkins said.
"Foreclosure does not mean closure," Gatch added. "We're looking forward to the future and we're hoping we can help the mall succeed."
KTBS 3 News did not call replies for comment from Pierre Bossier Mall, its owner, Brookfield Properties of New York, or Surge Entertainment.
Surge Entertainment Center's other properties in Louisiana are in West Monroe, Lafayette and Metairie.