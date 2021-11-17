BENTON, La. - There's been major progress on a couple of bridges in Bossier Parish.
One is over Black Bayou. It's a $5 million project funded by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development that's expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.
The other bridge is over the Flat River. A $1.8 million project about 50% complete.
"Both of these bridges were built back in the late 1970's. They were on timber piles, so they needed to be replaced. So, we were just fortunate that we were eligible for the Off-System Bridge Program," said Butch Ford, Bossier Parish Police Jury engineer.
The Flat River Bridge is a Bossier Parish project.
"This morning they finished half the bridge, they finished all the roadway work on the north side and half the bridge on the south side," Ford said. "They have now flip-flopped, moving the crane to the north side and they'll start working on the next six bents or half the bridge on the north side."
DOTD and Bossier Parish coordinated the projects so both bridges would be finished about the same time.