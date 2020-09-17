MINDEN, La. -- Two fatalities, plus a string of other crashes in a construction zone on Interstate 20, are raising concern.
The mother of Kim Cannon, who died last week near Minden, is calling for Louisiana State Police to put more troopers ahead of the project to warn drivers to slow down. Cannon was stopped in construction traffic when she got hit from behind by a big rig.
But the Louisiana DOTD and state police say troopers have been present when crews are at work, lanes are closed, and traffic has to slow and merge. They say it's really up to drivers to heed all the warnings that are posted.
"Whenever workers are present is when the troopers are required to be present. However, if we see there are major cues occurring, or state police notice through their patrols that that's occurring, they may send a trooper out," said DOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan, Louisiana DOTD
"We post extra patrol in that area to try to catch hazardous drivers," added LSP Troop G Public Information Officer Brent Hardy. "We also try to catch your distracted drivers who are paying attention to their cell phones or something other than the roadway."
Hardy says troopers were present in the area when the fatality crashes happened. The other death happened in July when a collision claimed the life of a child who was unrestrained. Hardy estimates there have been more than a dozen other crashes during this construction project.
"My only guess to why these crashes are happening is inattentive driving, distracted driving, whether they're distracted by a passenger, the radio, or distracted by their cell phone," Trooper Hardy said.
"You've got to put down your phones. You've got to pay attention to the changing conditions of a roadway. Even when there's not construction present. Anything can change at any split second," Buchanan cautioned.
Meantime, work continues on parts of a long stretch of I-20 from the Highway 80 overpass in Bossier Parish to Arcadia in Bienville Parish. Buchanan says the project still has about a month to go. But she says there should be no further daytime lane closures, when traffic is higher.
However, work continues at night. So that's when there will be lane closures. And troopers will be present.