Whether or not you’re planning to sell your home, a home inspection can be a valuable investment. Bailey Carson, a home care expert at Angi, tells us why and how to inspect your home, as well as how to hire the right inspector for the job.
"There are plenty of reasons to get a home inspected. If you plan to sell, it will help you find and fix any problems that may turn away prospective buyers. If you’re buying, it will help you make a smart, well-informed decision about whether the home is a good investment," said Carson.
If you’re not planning to sell, a home inspection can still be a great idea since it can help catch potential problems early, provide an honest evaluation of your home, and check your electrical systems, radon levels and any hard-to-reach areas like crawl spaces.
Carson added, "if you can’t remember the last time your home was inspected, it’s probably time to do it again. Look for a neutral, third-party home inspector who will be honest about the status of your home. You want to know all the big and small issues, even if they’re hard to hear.
Interview and get quotes from at least three inspectors and be wary of any inspectors who also offer to fix things for you. It’s a conflict of interest for an inspector to give you a list of problems and offer contractor services to fix them. Also be sure to ask about licenses, certifications and insurance.
Carson added, "plan to spend a few hours to accompany the inspector through your home. They may point things out along the way that won’t make it into the report but are worth knowing, and they can offer plenty of advice around which issues to prioritize."
If you’re doing the inspection as part of a potential real estate purchase, be sure to ask what the inspection includes and what it doesn’t. Inspectors can only report on what they see, so they may recommend hiring specialists to follow up on any concerns around things like the sewer or roof.
"Once you receive the inspection report, it’s time to decide what to prioritize. Focus on safety and health concerns first. If you’re a prospective buyer, talk to your realtor about how to negotiate any repairs with the seller and make sure you know what you’re comfortable with and when it might be time to walk away," said Carson.
Do you have questions about your home projects? Tweet them using #AskingAngi, and you may get some tips in an upcoming segment!