BBB warns those wanting to travel of what to look out for before buying

SHREVEPORT, La- With more people getting vaccinated and COVID restrictions loosening up some may want to start traveling. While searching for trips you could be tempted to purchase a package deal if it looks good. However the Better Business Bureau for the Ark-La-Tex advises consumers to be aware that you could lose money if you don't read the fine print before you purchase. Tim Shane, the local president for the Ark-La-Tex BBB said they are seeing more issues with travel package refunds now, more than usual.
"We've gotten lots of reports of folks that weren't able to have their trip, due the travel restrictions or things that would normally be entitled to a refund," said Shane. "They're not able to get those refunds because of the fine print and how they book their travel. There are some places where non-accredited businesses may not be returning their phone calls or answering their calls to offer refunds,"
To prevent this from happening you can do the following:
- Search BBB.org for the business to make sure they are accredited and check for their ratings and reviews to see what other customers experience with the company.
- Confirm that the companies website is secure. Shane said scammers often will put together a site to gain payment information from consumers. One way of seeing if a site is secure is to check for the padlock next to the domain name. Click here for more ways to check website security.
- Use a credit card to purchase instead of a debit card. Credit cards usually have better fraud protection.
If you do fall into a situation where you may have been scammed or feel that company isn't handling your situation correctly you can make a complaint through the BBB or you can file a complaint with the attorney general's office.
Traveler Program purchase warning
Shane also warned of scams related to TSA Precheck, Global Entry and similar programs. Many people may have let thier membership expire during quarantine and will be looking renew soon.
"If you go to renew your TSA precheck, you're putting so much sensitive information into there, make sure you're putting it into the right place, whether you're doing Global Entry, or Nexus or whichever program that you want to be part of," said Shane. "We've been seeing a lot of identity theft folks are looking back and then realizing that they put it into a phishing site or bogus website,"
Keep in mind you will only enroll for those programs through https://tsa.gov for TSA Precheck or https://ttp.dhs.gov for most other programs.
You can click here for the BBB's blog on this issue.