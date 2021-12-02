You may have a room or two in your home or apartment that feels like it's always a little too dark. Mallory Micetich, a home care expert at Angi, is here to talk about a few ways to lighten
that space, from easy DIY fixes to more permanent projects.
Mallory Micetich, a home care expert at Angi said, "if you are like me and have a space that is lacking in natural light, sometimes it can be hard to brighten up a room, especially now that the sun is setting early. To brighten up a gloomy space,
start by diversifying your lighting. Think floor or table lamps, fixtures, and overhead lights, I recommend layering multiple lighting options for the biggest impact.
Replacing your light bulbs with LED bulbs is not only eco-friendly but also can impact the ambiance of a room. LED bulbs are available in various colors and tones so you can create the
vibe you want.
"If your room has windows, consider the treatments on them. In my home, I have gone for a minimalist look and use none, maximizing my natural light. Trade in any dark, heavy curtains
with white or light-colored sheer curtains. If you need privacy, use something that you can push up or to the side to let in light. Also consider hanging a mirror or two. Mirrors brighten dark
rooms by reflecting light, and for an added benefit, they can make your room feel larger," said Micetich.
Look at the walls and floors of your room and consider lightening those as well. Changing the wall color or adding light or bright wallpaper can make a big difference in the brightness of a
room. For a temporary floor fix, add a light-colored area rug or, for a more permanent one, consider restraining or replacing your floor with a lighter option.
Micetich added, "the décor in your room can have real impact on how bright it feels. Think about adding plants, pillows or blankets, or items made of glass or reflective materials. Different textures and light
colors can help brighten a space."
If you have dark cabinets, countertops or appliances, and they're ready for a refresh, another way to brighten up your space is with white or stainless-steel replacements. Or, if you can,
think about replacing the room's doors with glass-paneled alternatives or adding in a passthrough to let in light from neighboring rooms.
"If you're ready to take on a bigger project with lots of impact, adding windows or skylights is a great way to let in more light all year long. Windows and skylights are a bit more of an
investment than simply adding mirrors or curtains, open up and brighten your space and add value to your home if you ever look to sell. But they have to be done right, so for a project like this, it's definitely best to call in a pro," said Micetich.
