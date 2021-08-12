A hot summer day is the last time you want your air conditioning to break down and running it on overdrive all summer makes that even more likely to happen.
Bailey Carson, Head of Everyday Services at Angi and a home care expert, provides some tips on HVAC maintenance that will help keep us cool all summer long without facing sky-high energy bills.
Carson said, "now that it's summer, you want to make sure your AC is working, particularly if there's gonna be a heat wave. So, make sure that you check off your to-do list that regular maintenance of your HVAC system. A pro can come in and find issues before they turn into real problems. They can also advise you on the efficiency of your unit and help you save money on your energy bills each month."
A simple way to save some extra money on utilities without sacrificing your comfort is to simply keep blinds, shades and curtains closed throughout the day. These can act as an extra layer of insulation to keep the heat out and the A/C in. Also think about checking your air filter and clearing it if there are any leaves or debris blocking the way. These are simple ways to help make
your home more energy efficient.
"You may want to consider adding ceiling fans to your home. They're relatively inexpensive, add great air circulation, and are pretty low energy to run. And a quick tip: make sure they are set to
run counterclockwise. This will help push the cool air down, so you can really feel it," said Carson.
Weatherstripping your doors and windows is another easy, inexpensive way to save energy and money during warmer months. Weatherstripping seals any air leaks that could be letting hot air in and cold air out. This can be a great DIY project or a simple task for a handyman.
"The average lifespan of an AC unit is about 15 to 20 years, so if it's been a long time since yours was installed, you may want to consider a replacement or an upgrade. This will be a big cost upfront; however, more modern systems are more efficient and are likely to save you money on your monthly utility bills," Carson said.
If you're not ready to upgrade your whole system, consider at least upgrading your thermostat. A new, digital thermostat will provide more accurate readings on your home's temperature, which means it can regulate the temperature more efficiently.
"Weatherstripping and window treatments are great DIY projects to help keep your home cool. But, as you consider more complex things, you might want to bring in a pro. Things like installing ceiling fans or replacing an air conditioning unit require special expertise and involve electrical work, so it's always best to get a pro," said Carson.
Do you have questions about your home projects or home care business? Tweet your question using #AskingAngi and you may get some tips in an upcoming segment!