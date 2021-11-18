Renters often think they can't make changes to their space because they don't own it, but there are ways you can update your home, even if it's temporary. Mallory Micetich, a home care expert at Angi, is here to offer up tips for some great rental-friendly renovations.
Micetich said, "as a renter, I'm always thinking about ways I can make my apartment feel more like me without the risk of losing my security deposit. One of my favorite ways to add character and color to a room is temporary wallpaper. If you'd prefer to paint, you can, just plan on repainting it when you leave. Washi tape is another great option for adding an accent wall with pattern and texture, and that is pretty easy to remove."
Brightening up your rental with new light fixtures and window treatments is another great way to add character. Put in LED bulbs to improve energy efficiency and lower your monthly electricity bills, add some faux chandeliers and bright curtains and you can not only make the space brighter but also feel bigger.
"Shelving and storage is another great way to personalize your rental while also decluttering the space. Floating shelves are a great addition that can add some interest to your walls, or a shelf ladder where you can hang blankets and keep your floor clean. Multipurpose furniture is key in a rental - a great way to add storage and interest without taking up more space," said Micetich.
If your place has radiators, it also has the perfect spot for additional shelving. There are designs for temporary built-in shelves that will not only cover the radiator safely but also add extra storage. For this project, make sure to leave space between the radiator and the shelving or cover-up. If you're not sure how to install this safely, talk to a pro to avoid any fire hazards.
Micetich added, "there are lots of little touches that can make your rental feel more like you. For an example, replace a plain white outlet switch with a patterned or swap out cabinet hardware for something more modern. You can even put in a different showerhead to make your bathroom
feel more luxurious. Just be sure to keep the original to replace it when you move out.
If your kitchen needs a refresh, but you're not able to add tiling, you can try peel-and-stick paper. This will work on any smooth surface and can cover up outdated wall colors and make your space feel brighter and more like you. There are also similar options for flooring if you don't love what you have. The options are nearly endless with vinyl sheets or peel-and-stick decals, carpet tiles, foam floor tiles, click-in wood flooring planks, and more.
"Before making any changes to your rental, be sure to look at your lease and make sure you're not doing anything that will cost you your deposit. If you have a more permanent idea and a good relationship with your landlord, try talking to them about it. If it's something that will improve your life and add value in the long run, they might just be open to it. And remember to ask yourself: do I have the time, the tools or the talent to take on that project? If not, it's probably best to call in a pro," said Micetich.
