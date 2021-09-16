Whether it's rain, hail, wind or fire, a major storm can cause a lot of stress and damage to our families and our homes. Bailey Carson, Head of Everyday Services at Angi and a home care expert, is here to offer tips on how to prepare during the calmer weather to minimize damage and chaos if and when a major storm hits our area.
"Natural disasters can be scary and when they hit, you don't want to be left scrambling. So, you can start by trying to prepare. Put together an emergency kit containing key items like food, water, a first aid kit, a battery-powered radio, flashlight, and then other essentials like extra medications and infant supplies if those suit your family," said Carson.
Try to think about anything you and your family would need if you had to suddenly leave your home for an extended period. Other things to include are important documents like passports and insurance information, sturdy shoes, and a change of clothes for every family member. If you have any pets, be sure to pack food and medications for them as well.
Carson added, "before a storm hits, make sure everyone in your family knows how to turn off the utilities including gas, power, and electricity. And a great tip is if these valves might be hard to find in the dark, use reflective tape to create an arrow pointing. This will make things much easier if an emergency hits. Also, if you have auto-shut off valves, make sure they're working properly."
Know your escape routes and go over an emergency plan with your family. Teach yourself and your kids about warning systems and signals for natural and accidental disasters in the area. Then, practice a drill or two to make sure everyone knows what to do and where to go when a storm hits. For example, if your home has multiple floors, add safety ladders to the upstairs rooms and practice using them.
"There are also several things you can do in advance to prevent damage or at least minimize it. Take your grill, your outdoor furniture, any garbage bins, flowerpots or any other things the wind might pick up and bring them inside. You'll also want to consider removing dead branches from trees as these could easily become loose. I'd also think about boarding up your windows if especially high winds are expected. And finally, think about buying a rake and garbage bags in advance, so that you're ready when the storm passes to clean up," said Carson.
Keeping your gutters and downspouts clean of debris can help protect your home during major rains, wildfires, or freezes, as can inspecting and repairing any weaknesses in your roof or walls. A pro tip: buy and install a backflow prevention system for your home's plumbing to prevent water from flooding into your sewer and then into your home.
Carson added, "take a good look at your doors and windows. These are the gateway to your home and the right materials in these areas can make a big difference. You could consider bringing an expert to provide recommendations on products like fire-retardant wood doors, storm shutters for your windows, automatic sprinklers, and automatic shut-off valves. All these can make a big difference in how your home fares in a natural disaster."
