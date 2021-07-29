School’s out and it’s time to make up for all the traveling we didn’t do last year. Before jumping on the plane, there are a few things to do to make sure you won’t face any surprises when you get back from your trip. In today’s Ask Angi segment, Bailey Carson discusses vacation preparation for your home and lawn to keep them both in mint condition while you’re away.
Travel restrictions are being lifted and we can finally get away—far away—from our homes for a summer vacation. The last thing you want interrupting your beach getaway is a call that something went wrong at your house. Bailey Carson, a home expert from Angi, is here to offer some vacation preparation tips to keep your mind at ease while you’re away.
Home care expert Bailey Carson said, "You don’t want to have to worry about your home while you’re on a relaxing vacation. Luckily, there are a few things you can do to make sure there are no headaches during or after your trip. Start by adjusting your thermostat, then unplug any appliances that might use up some extra energy. Second, think about the kitchen. Make sure to clean out your fridge and take out the trash that could become smelly over the course of a vacation."
Putting your lights on timers and closing your curtains and shades are all ways to save energy and protect your home while you’re away. There’s no need to leave the lights on 24/7, but timers can help it look like someone’s home and deter burglars from targeting your home.
"Before leaving, be sure to take your laundry out of your washer. Then, turn its water off and also unplug it. This will save you some energy and money while you’re away. You may also want to turn off your hot water heater. These actions will also both help prevent flooding." Bailey said.
Do a final sweep before you leave to make sure candles are blown out, and that your stoves, ovens and the gas to your grill is all off. Nobody wants a call from the fire department when they’re miles away from home.
"If you’re going to be gone for more than two or three days, you might want to consider putting your mail on hold or arranging for someone to pick it up. An overflowing mailbox or front porch can be clear signs you’re away and put your home at risk." Bailey said.
If you have plants that will need watering while you’re gone, arrange for a neighbor or friend to take care of them. Remember to give them a key rather than leaving a spare outside where it can be found by the wrong person.
"If you have any outdoor maintenance needs, consider scheduling these while you’re away. It can be great to come home to a freshly mowed and watered lawn. And don’t forget about your garden – you don’t want all your hard work to go to waste. Arrange for someone to help water it while you’re gone." Bailey said.
Do you have questions about your home projects or home care business? Tweet your question using #AskAngi, and you may get some tips in an upcoming segment!