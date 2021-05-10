SHREVEPORT, La - January, KTBS spoke with Maxine Walker who was concerned about upkeep for her family grave site at Carver Memorial Cemetery in Shreveport. 5 months later, the issue has been addressed but is still unresolved. With Mothers Day this past Sunday, families visited loved ones at the cemetery. KTBS heard from more people who were unhappy about upkeep as well.
As for Walker's mom's site, the cemetery was trying to separate tree roots from the vault, but they left the job unfinished.
"They just left it out here," said Walker. "You know, with no remorse or anything, and then to lie to me and tell me that it had been taken care of that's unacceptable."
In January, Walker was told by management the tree couldn't be removed due to how large it was and how it's removal would affect other grave sites. Walker was still told they would fix the issue.
Arthur Walsh manages the cemetery. Walsh told KTBS they are understaffed.
"We don't have any help," said Walsh. "The virus, everybody quit. Everybody quit and we cant hire anybody."
Currently, Walsh has one part time employee. He says they went through three people just last week.
Walsh also explained the situation with Walker's mom's grave site.
"Moving it away from the tree is what we're trying to do," said Walsh. "As soon as I get some more help and stuff, it'll all be done." So far, it's been about three months since the vault had it's surrounding dirt dug out.
"As soon as I can, I'm going to fix the vault and stuff, or I wouldn't even started on it if I wasn't going to if we wouldn't finish it," said Walsh.
Walker and her family aren't the only ones concerned about the Carver Cemetery upkeep.
"It was unbearable to get into Carver, because the trash stopped you at the gate," said Marie McDonald.
"I made the first left turn, which is where my son is located, and I could not see my son because of a tree that is laying on top of him," McDonald was told management is waiting for insurance from the neighbors to pay to clean up the fallen tree. About 12 relatives, including McDonald's mom, is buried at the cemetery. McDonald is also unhappy with managements response to current conditions.
"If we go back in history with Carver, this has always been an issue. Whether they have workers or don't have workers, this has always been an issue," said McDonald.
Both ladies expressed they weren't happy with the customer service received when calling the office to discuss issues at the cemetery.
"The lady told me that if I wasn't satisfied, go to a funeral home, have them come out here, dig her up and put her some place else," said Walker.