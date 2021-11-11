From Christmas trees and Hanukkah menorahs to fireplaces and porch pirates, there are risks to the holiday season that we'd all like to avoid. Bailey Carson, a home care expert at Angi, is here to talk about how to protect your home and your family without sacrificing the joy and decor of the season.
"With the holidays upon us, you're likely to have a lot more packages showing up at your front door. If you haven't already done so, consider installing motion detecting lights and/or a security system. These can really help to deter any porch pirates or catch them in the act," said Carson.
As the weather cools and you get ready to relax by the fire, make sure to clean and inspect your fireplace and chimney first. This is best done by a pro to make sure the fire stays in the fireplace and the smoke goes through the chimney as it should. Now is also a great time to add a cap to your chimney to keep out winter weather, debris and critters.
Carson added, "as you start to consider using your fireplace or having candlelit dinners at holiday time, you'll want to make sure your smoke detectors are in good shape. Test them and replace any batteries if needed. Also take the opportunity to check your carbon monoxide detectors and any other sensors you may have in your home to make sure everything is in tip-top shape."
Holiday lighting is a popular way to brighten up your home and your block, but every decade, over one hundred and seventy thousand people are injured each year in the U.S. hanging holiday lights. Avoid spending your holidays in the ER by inspecting your electrical system, avoiding overloading your circuits, practicing ladder safety and using safe outlets.
Carson added, "don't be afraid to hire a pro to help with your holiday decorating. Hanging lights on your roof can be dangerous and leaving it to an expert could be smart. You'll also save yourself some time. Pros are also experienced in setting these things up to avoid any potential electrical issues that could make your holiday not so cheery."
If you're think about hiring a pro to help with decorating your home for the holidays, be sure to do your research first. Ask about similar projects they've done and see if they will share references and photos of their work. Find out about their policy if anything falls or breaks and ask when they'll return to take the decorations down when the season ends. Also, since some of the work is risky, make sure they're insured and certified before agreeing to the work.
Carson added, "if you're planning to have a real Christmas tree in your home this season, make sure when you buy it it has fresh, green needles not dry, dropping ones, as these can be prone to fire. You'll also want to limit the number of strands of light you use - something like three and make sure there are no loose or broken bulbs. To be extra cautious, please unplug the tree every night. These little steps can help you to make sure you have a safe and happy holiday."
