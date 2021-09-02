Pools are major investments, so it's important to install them properly and keep them clean and safe. Bailey Carson, Head of Everyday Services at Angi and a home care expert, is here to talk about how to maintain your pool for many years to come, as well as what to consider if a pool is on your bucket list.
Bailey Carson, head of Everyday Services at Angi and a home care expert said, "having a swimming pool in your backyard is an amazing luxury and requires some work to keep it clean and in great shape for a swim. Testing and adjusting the water chemistry is critical for a healthy swim. While your pool is open, test water chemistry weekly and adjust chlorine and
algaecide levels accordingly."
If you're hanging out by the pool and notice any cracks in your pools surface, be sure to fix them right away. Delaying these repairs can lead to the need for a full pool resurfacing, which can be both complicated and expensive.
"Pay attention to your water level. If it's dropping for no clear reason, it could be evaporation or it could be an issue with your pool liner. Another sign of a faulty pool liner puckering or wrinkling. Keep an eye on the weaker areas like steps, filters, and drains, and call a pro as soon as you spot trouble areas," said Carson.
If you're thinking about adding a pool to your yard, there are a few things to consider. Think about your budget, because pools can cost up to $100,000, depending on what features you want to add. Also think about space. Before getting started, measure and tape the shape of your ideal pool in your yard so you can figure out exactly where you want it and how big you
want it to be.
Carson added, "in planning your pool, consider the features you might want to add. Maybe you'd like a diving board, a slide, or just multiple sets of stairs. Do you want your pool to be heated? What about installing a speaker system? Pool lighting is also a great addition if you want to be able to swim
at night."
Consider what convenience and safety features you'd like to install with your pool. Brick, concrete, and tile can become very slippery around pools, so consider paving stones to keep your family and guests safe around the pool. A screen pool enclosure can help keep bugs and debris out of the water, while gates with locks and alarms can help keep small children safe and
deter unwanted guests.
"There are also great above-ground pool options that may less expensive and
fit more comfortably in a smaller yard. They're easier to install and disassemble, getting you and your family swimming sooner and they can even come with you if you decide to move," added Carson.
