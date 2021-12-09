While you prep for friends and family over the holidays, now is a great time to think about decluttering. A more organized home can lower stress levels and make it easier to keep everything clean. Mallory Micetich, a home care expert at Angi, is here to talk about how to declutter with purpose.
Micetich said,"decluttering can seem like an overwhelming chore but remember it doesn’t all have to happen at once. Start by giving yourself a timeline and setting goals, like tackling a room a day. Be critical about what items you are going to keep or get rid of…. Ask yourself when was the last
time I used this and does it serve purpose. Create a sorting system and put labels on bins to help organize what you want to recycle, discard, donate, sell or store."
For each item you come across, see if it still works, ask yourself about its value in your life, and consider the last time you used it. If it doesn’t work, doesn’t have clear value or hasn’t been used recently, it’s probably time to toss it.
"Decluttering is more than just clearing off visible surfaces. Be thoughtful about what’s behind closed doors. We all have that junk drawer. Empty, clean and restock drawers, cabinets and closets, being thoughtful about what you’re putting back inside. If you feel tight on space, like I do in an apartment, think about adding bins under the bed or using multipurpose furniture to add space without adding clutter," said Micetich.
Aim to end with only a maximum of three or four items on any flat surface or countertop. Minimalism is in style, so be thoughtful about what décor you keep around. It should be meaningful and make you happy every time you see it.
Micetich added, "think about a storage and organization system that works for you. One of my biggest clutter pet-peeves is shoes. In my rental, I use wall mounted shoe storage cabinets to both keep the shoes out of sight, but also free up my limited hallway floor space. Entryways, closets, bathrooms and pantries are great places to think about a personalized storage solution."
If you have kids, get them involved in the decluttering process. Use a chore card and scoring system – like a frequent buyer card – to incentivize them to declutter and offer rewards for a job well done. This is also a great opportunity to teach them about the benefits of hard work, the value of material items and the importance of donating regularly.
"Try establishing some new habits to help avoid clutter buildup throughout the year. Adopt the one in, one out policy, say no to free stuff, donate regularly and store items strategically. To keep mail from pilling up, go paperless when possible. Hiring a local professional organizer is a great way to set up your home so it stays organized and clutter-free without the stress," added Micetich.
Do you have questions about your home projects? Tweet them using #AskingAngi, that’s and you may get some tips in an upcoming segment!