As the leaves start changing and the nights are getting a little cooler, there are some key things to do to make sure your home is in great shape for the fall. Bailey Carson, a home care expert at Angi, is here to offer fall maintenance tips for your home to tackle in the next few weeks.
"Fall is a great time for both indoor and outdoor maintenance. The heat of the summer has passed but the cold of winter is not quite here. As the leaves begin to fall, be sure to check your gutters and downspouts for any debris that may have built up. You'll want to make sure that these are clear, because as the rain falls or snow comes, this could lead to cooling which could
entail leaks, flooding or ice dams down the road," said Carson.
While you or a pro are up on the roof, check for any damage including loose or missing shingles or gutters or downspouts that aren't properly connected. Then, remove debris from any exhaust vents and replace any caps that are missing or damaged. This includes dryer or furnace vents and any chimneys your home may have.
Carson added, "look at your siding, windows and foundation before winter comes to make sure they're in tip-top shape. Seal any cracks in windows as well as replace any glass that might not be in its greatest shape. Finally, hire a pro if you need to repair or patch any siding."
Seal any small cracks in the foundation to prevent water from getting in and, if you find bigger cracks, leaks or damages down below, bring in a pro to fix them and make sure your home is standing on solid ground. Seal gaps around any basement windows and consider working with a landscaper to add soil in any areas that may be collecting water or sending it toward instead of
away from your home.
"Fall is prime time for yard clean-up as the leaves start to fall and you're able to see what bushes need pruning before winter comes. This is a great time to book a pro or take it on yourself. Also, an annual pruning can really keep bushes looking great for the season to come, as well as all your perennials," said Carson.
Fall is also a great time for an in-home clean-up. As you swap out your clothes for a new season, try to get rid of anything you didn't wear this spring or summer. Only store things that you like and actually wear. Donate or discard anything that's just taking up space. As you pull out sweaters and boots, if you find things you aren't excited to wear this fall or winter, get rid of
those as well.
Carson added, "Fall is the perfect time to do an annual check of all of your sensors and detectors. Replace batteries in your fire, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, then check your alarm system, as well as any cameras or motion sensors you might have around your home. This will help you
feel safe all winter. Also, if you have gas or water leak detectors, it's the perfect time to check those as well."
Do you have questions about your home projects? Tweet them using #AskingAngi, and you may get some tips in an upcoming segment!