Watching TV and movies at home is something nearly everyone spends time doing, and there are a few things to consider to take that at-home viewing experience to the next level. Bailey Carson, a home care expert at Angi, is here to offer tips on how to set up your space for the best experience possible when it comes to sound, screen and comfort.
Bailey Carson, home care expert at Angi said, "before you put together your media room, think about where you might want it in your home. How much space are you going to need? And what's going to be the best space for watching TV and movies? It may be that it fits into your existing living room, but you also might want to consider upgrading an underutilized space and re-purposing it. This could be a dining room, a playroom, perhaps a finished garage or basement. You'll want to think through all these options so that you have the media room of your dreams."
Once you have the right space, think about what you want to prioritize, how the space will fit in with the rest of your home, and your budget for the room. These three categories will help guide your redesign to make this the best in-home theater for you and your family. Depending on room size and budget, you can start small by upgrading your sofa or TV and getting a sound bar. Or you can go one step further with surround sound.
"Your screen, sound and lighting can be the most important parts of your media room, since they'll really bring the viewing experience to life. Once you have your TV and speakers or sound bar, consider mounting them. This can help you free up floor space as well as make sure that they're the optimal height for viewing. Since this is delicate and expensive equipment, you may want to consider bringing in a pro. They can also hide wires behind the wall to make the whole viewing experience just perfect," said Carson.
When deciding where to put your TV, choose a wall that doesn't get a lot of direct sunlight. This will help avoid glare during morning news or afternoon games. If that's not possible, consider adding window treatments that can block the sun when needed but let in natural light when you're not watching anything.
Carson said, "your media room is likely a place you're gonna spend lots of time, so you'll want to make sure that it's comfortable. That means when you're setting it up, focus more on relaxation and less on formality. Chairs and sofas with deeper seats or even a sectional can be a great way to
provide a more casual vibe. If you're not sure how to set up the space, it can also be a great time to call in an interior designer to help you think about how to set up for that perfect viewing experience."
If you're committing a space to being a home theater and nothing but a home theater, think about adding insulation to the ceiling, exterior and interior walls to keep the sound in. Also consider the type of lighting you install recessed lighting and sconces with dimmers are great creating the right ambiance.
"No afternoon of football or movie-watching evening is complete without snacks, so be sure to consider that when you're picking your furniture and
flooring. You'll want to pick things that are stain-resistant and durable. For
flooring, consider laminate or nylon, or if you prefer carpet, think about a polyester option. When it comes to furniture, leather is a great option that can last many years with regular care and maintenance. As you consider your whole room, make sure to do your research, bring in pros where you need them, and you'll be set for a great viewing experience for years to come," added Carson.
Do you have questions about your home projects? Tweet them using #AskingAngi, and you may get some tips in an upcoming segment!