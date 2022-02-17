Updating your rental property is a great way to catch the attention of prospective renters. Mallory Micetich, a home care expert at Consumer Tips, is here to walk you through some simple renovations that will make all the difference.
"If you want to spruce up your rental property, start by renovating the kitchen. A nice kitchen makes a great impression on prospective renters, and it doesn't take too much time or money to give it a fresh look. Start with smaller updates like repainting cabinets, installing new lighting, adding a fresh backsplash, painting, or even adding more workspace like a floating island. If you're willing to invest a little more money, new appliances are a great way to attract good-quality tenants," said Micetich.
The bathroom is another important room to renovate. A modern bathroom is a sign that your property is well-maintained and updated regularly. It may sound like an expensive endeavor, but many bathroom renovations can be relatively simple and inexpensive. Try re-tiling the floor, adding in a shower door, installing a new vent or replacing the hardware. You'd be surprised at
how big of a difference a fresh bathroom can make in rental appeal.
Micetich said, "updating the flooring is one of my top recommendations when renovating a rental. You don't need to replace the floors completely to give them a modern look consider buffing or sanding hardwood to refresh them without breaking the bank. If you're willing to invest a little bit more, think about a surface like laminate floors or tile that are extremely durable. This way you can keep them clean between tenants, and things like pets have more of a limited impact. For carpet, a deep cleaning is an absolute must between every tenant."
If you want the quickest and easiest way to update your rental, look no further than the paint on your walls. Try a fresh coat of a light, neutral color. Another way to easily upgrade your space is to add storage. Extra storage combined with a light paint color will help make small spaces feel open, organized and livable.
"Nowadays renters are always looking for top-notch amenities. When you have a standalone rental, sometimes it can be hard to compete with big units and big buildings that can offer things like pools and other facilities. One recommendation that I have is thinking about your appliances. Upgrading existing appliances by replacing them with newer models is a great way
to attract quality tenants. You can also add some other amenities that will make the space feel like home. Thinking about a fenced yard or outdoor space, or if you have the ability, maybe even something like a pool or a hot tub," added Micetich.
If the windows are drafty or look like they need an update, make the switch to energy-efficient windows. They're inexpensive, and they can be a real selling point to renters because they will help keep energy costs down.
"As I mentioned before, don't forget to pay attention to the outdoor space. When potential renters are viewing the property, the outdoor space is their first impression. Luckily, this is an easy space to renovate and maintain. Try repainting the front door, pruning trees and shrubs, and reseeding the lawn if it's patchy. Add places for your prospective tenants to enjoy your outdoor space. If you don't have a lot of outdoor space, maximize what you have. These simple changes will ensure your property makes a great first impression," added Micetich.
Do you have questions about your home projects? Tweet them using #AskingAngi, and you may get some tips in an upcoming segment!