Winter is just around the corner and there's a lot to look forward to with holidays, pumpkin lattes and cozy sweaters. It also means there are a few things you should do to your home to get it ready for colder weather. Bailey Carson, a home care expert at Angi, is here to offer tips on how to winterize your home and yard for a problem-free season.
Carson said, "as you get ready to switch over from AC to heating, it's a great time to make sure your systems are in great shape. Bring in an HVAC pro to change your furnace filter and do any regular maintenance. You'll also want to order any supplies that you might need through the season for your system. Go ahead and stock up on firewood, but before you burn anything, have a chimney inspector come in to clean your fireplace and chimney. This can help to prevent any unwanted fires this winter season."
Now is a great time to put away any summer cooling supplies and bring out any winter ones. Clean out your window AC unit, filter and grill before packing it away in a dry place for winter, change the direction of your overhead fans to spin clockwise to pull cold air up and push warm air down.
"If you're fortunate enough to have a pool, you'll want to winterize it. Start by partially draining it, check the chemicals, then cover it. This will help keep out any pests and debris. Finally, put away any pool equipment to keep it safe for next season. If this is a new pool and your first winterizing, you might want to call in a pro. They can show you how it's done and then you'll be set to DIY in future years," said Carson.
Plan ahead to winterize your outdoor plumbing including faucets and pipes. This will prevent frozen pipes and even thousands of dollars of water damage to your home. If your outdoor water faucets have a separate shut-off valve, close it, open the spigots to drain the lines and leave them open until spring. Disconnect back-flow prevention devices and use pipe insulation to protect against frozen pipes.
Carson said, "in addition to winterizing your pipes, you can also winterize your sprinklers. You'll want to start by turning it off from the water supply as well as turning off the timer. Then, drain your system. There are a few ways to drain sprinkler systems, so do your research and make sure you're taking the right approach for what you have. This will help you avoid any surprises come spring."
If you're planning for a winter vacation, there are a few things to do to prepare your home to keep it safe while you're away. In addition to insulating pipes, cleaning out gutters, and having your heating checked, test your smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors and security systems to make sure they'll work if something happens.
"If you're planning to be away this winter, you may want to invest in storm windows, or at least close any shutters that you already have, and also store any outdoor décor or furniture indoors to keep it during winter storms. Finally, you'll want to make sure that all your windows are closed and locked. Also take note of any cracks and seal them to keep rain and snow out," added Carson.
