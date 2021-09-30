The roof is a critical part of the home, but it's hard to reach and expensive to replace. Bailey Carson, Head of Everyday Services at Angi and a home care expert, is here to provide tips on how to maintain and repair your roof to extend its lifespan and keep you covered for longer.
Bailey Carson, a home care expert at Angi said, "regular roof maintenance can really elongate the lifetime of your roof, which is a very expensive part of your home. Checking for damage and fixing simple problems upfront can help prevent costly repairs in the future. For example, a couple missing shingles may not seem like such a big deal today, but over time it can cause major damage to your home and can be expensive to fix."
Regularly clean your gutters and inspect for and remove any ice dams. If left alone, backed up gutters and ice dams can cause damage the roof and flooding in your home. Consider trimming back trees that are
dropping a lot of leaves or branches on your roof or in your gutters. If you start to find ice dams more frequently, consider installing a heating cable to prevent them throughout the colder months.
"In addition to inspecting and cleaning gutters, try to clean the full roof regularly and clear off any debris as it falls. Also, check in your attic or interior ceiling for any signs of water damage. These stains likely mean there's a hole or leak in your roof that needs repair. Have your roof inspected by a pro and repair any damage that may be letting water into your home," said Carson.
You should actually have your roof inspected by a pro every two to three years to make sure there are no small damages that need repair before they lead to bigger issues. It's also important to look at attic ventilation. Without proper ventilation, summer heat can warp and decay your shingles, and cold winter weather can trap moisture in your attic, getting your insulation wet and reducing its efficiency.
Carson added, "roof insulation can also extend the life of your roof by preventing the transfer of radiant heat into your home during the summer months. This ultimately keeps your roof cooler and helps it stay in good shape longer."
If you're at the point where you need to replace your roof, it's worth investing in high quality materials and workmanship. These two factors will have the biggest impact on the lifespan of your new roof. A local roofer will be familiar with the climate and can help you choose the material, style, color, and insulation that's best for your roof.
"Replacing your roof is a big investment, so you'll want to do your research upfront before choosing a pro. Check out their ratings and reviews online, ask for references and examples of recent work. Also check to make sure that they're licensed and insured. Get a few written estimates and then also inquire about what warranty they offer to make sure that your roof is in good shape for many years to come," added Carson.
