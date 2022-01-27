Switching over to heating is a true sign that winter is here. The other sign? Higher monthly electricity bills. But it doesn't have to be that way! Bailey Carson, a home care expert at Angi, is here to offer room-by-room tips for making your home more energy-efficient in the winter and all year long.
Bailery Carson, a home care expert at Angi said, "we spend so much time in our living and family rooms, that it's important that the temperature is well regulated. During the winter, you may want to consider installing a ceiling fan. This can help air circulate and put less pressure on your HVAC system. Additionally, open up the drapes and let the winter sun's warmth come in and do some of the work for you. If you have old windows, consider replacing them with better-insulated windows or storm windows. This will help keep it cozy all winter long."
TVs and other electronics can drain energy even when they're not being used, so invest in some smart power strips that will block sleeping devices from wasting energy. It's also time to switch to LED lightbulbs in every room in your home. They last longer and are more energy-efficient than traditional, incandescent bulbs.
"Take a look around your kitchen for what might need an upgrade. Remember it's the heart of your home. It also has a lot of things that use water and energy. Start by thinking about your faucet. Replacing it with a low-flow faucet will help save water. Additionally, a new dishwasher
might help save you on energy and water, as you don't have to pre-rinse dishes. Your appliances are the next place to look. Replacing any older appliances with Energy Star will help save on the power they use every month," added Carson.
Low-flow faucets are also great options in bathrooms, as well as an Energy Star-rated vent fan and a low-flow or dual toilet. Check your bathrooms for leaks and try a fun challenge for the whole family of timing your showers to bring water and heating costs down.
Carson added, "as you walk around your home, pay close attention to your windows and where any air might be getting in or out. Use caulk to seal up any cracks that might be letting air in. Also make sure that your doors are open so air can circulate. From there, make sure that you've cleaned your
vents and changed your filters. Any clogging or debris there will make your appliances work that much harder for the same outcome."
Your washer and dryer use up nearly three times as much energy as other appliances in your home, so try washing everything in cold water and avoid over-drying clothes. Consider airdrying certain things with a clothesline or drying rack.
"Add door sweeps to your exterior doors, and make sure there are no cracks that need to be sealed where air might be coming in. If your energy bills continue to rise, and you're not sure why, consider calling in a home energy auditor. They can help you think through ways to lower your energy bill and point out any problem areas," said Carson.
