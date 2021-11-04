TikTok is full of DIY projects and magical home renovations that look easy, chic and pictureperfect. Mallory Micetich, a home care expert at Angi, is here to talk about what's behind TikTok's trending home projects and offer tips on how to make those projects a reality in your own home.
Mallory Micetich, a home care expert a Angi said, "with more time at home throughout the pandemic, people have turned to DIY home projects to update their living spaces and they're often turning to TikTok for inspiration. Social media is full of DIY home improvement content that makes everything look fast, easy, cheap and flawless, but social media can also be misleading."
Painting countertops and stenciling tiles has become a popular trend on TikTok for an easy and affordable way to dress up your home. However, it's important to consider the long-term impact of painting over countertops. Paint is likely to chip and stain, and epoxy can yellow over time. It also can't always handle the heat and moisture that comes with everyday use in the kitchen.
"Stenciling tiles or stenciling your floors may look great on TikTok but it's pretty hard to do any pattern perfectly time after time after time and paint tends to chip, meaning lots of touch-ups. The paint many people use for these projects isn't very water resistant, so it might not be great
for those tiled rooms like bathrooms or kitchens. Instead, consider installing new tiles that are already patterned. Or, if you're in a rental, peel and stick tiles can be a great option to update the space. Retiling can still be a reasonable DIY project but will last longer and look neater," said Micetich.
DIY videos also make bigger bathroom remodels look feasible, but while there are components you can take on yourself, there are some best left to the pros. Waterproofing the space is critical to making it durable and preventing problems down the road. Also, unless you're experienced in plumbing and electricity, those two areas are safer when handled by experts.
Micetich added, "a lot of what we're seeing on TikTok is creative ways to organize your space and hide the clutter. Whether it's multipurpose furniture or matching pantry jars, think about what will make things easier vs. more tedious for you. We all love beautifully organized pantry, but we may not
be thrilled about emptying snack bags or the process of that every time we get home from the grocery store. Look for organization projects that look great but will also work for you, your home and your family."
There are plenty of other cosmetic TikTok trends like painting patterned accent walls, installing shiplap walls or ceilings, and repurposing closets as desks, mud rooms and more. Some projects are more permanent than others so consider whether your next DIY project can be reversed if your landlord or future buyer isn't thrilled with the change.
"And lastly, think about why you want to take on a TikTok DIY project and whether you're okay with the outcome being anything less than professional quality. Remember that social media videos can be filmed over time, can be edited, can be retouched, and can be misleading. We found, according to our Angi research, that DIY projects tend to take longer and cost more than
people expect. Ask yourself if you have the time, tools and talent to get the job done well and, if not, bring in a pro to handle it for you," said Micetich.
Do you have questions about your home projects? Tweet them using #AskingAngi, and you may get some tips in an upcoming segment!