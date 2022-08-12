Tips on getting the most out of your HVAC unit and tools you can use to save on your electricity bill

SHREVEPORT, La. - As temperatures across the ArkLaTex have slightly gone down, your HVAC system is still working hard to keep your home cool. Trane Heating and Cooling Services recommends getting your unit inspected twice a year. Once in the fall before winter, and once in the spring before summer. This is done to make sure the unit is good to go before you need it most.
A simple thing you can do is changing out your air filters. That helps save energy and gives your unit less of a work load. There are two items that you can use to save money on your electricity bill. The first is a variable system, which fights humidity. It runs on lower airflow for longer periods of time to take moisture out of the air. The next tool that will save you money is a smart thermostat. This allows parameters to be set so that the temperature goes up when you're not at home, and back down when you return home.
When purchasing an HVAC system it's important to look at the SEER ratings, which stands for season energy efficiency ratio. The ratings tell you how efficient a unit is. The ratings range from 13 to 20. 20 is the highest rating, meaning it is the most efficient.