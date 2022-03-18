BATON ROUGE, La. - As COVID-19 cases continue to decline and vaccination rates increase, the Department of Corrections will begin to phase in contact visitation in state-run prisons beginning Friday.
General reopening plans for DOC facilities have also been approved as officials continue to monitor the pandemic's impact on prisons.
Visitors must be on the inmate's approved visitation list. Those 14 years old and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination.
Those not fully vaccinated may be eligible for non-contact visitation, officials said.
All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and must follow social distancing guidelines. Visitation hours and days will vary by institution.
