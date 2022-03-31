SHREVEPORT, La. -- After months of back-and-forth contract review, the Caddo Parish Commission has finally signed off on an agreement with a Florida company to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse property.
The contract with Energy Services and Products Corportation of Tampa, Fla., was signed Wednesday and filed with the Caddo Clerk of Court's Office.
Commission spokeswoman Krystle Beauchamp said the next step is for parish staff to meet with the contractor and set a timeline for removal. The contract calls for it to be gone by Dec. 31.
An email from KTBS to the company's president seeking input on when the process will start had not been answered by late Thursday afternoon.
The Caddo Commission is paying $782,000 for removal and relocation of the monument to the Battle of Pleasant Hill battlefield site, which is privately owned property in south DeSoto Parish.
Commission Administrator Woodrow Wilson has been keeping commissioners updated at meetings this year on the progress of contract negotiations. The final document had been reviewed and revised multiple times. However, it still contains a slight typo -- it gives the incorrect state highway number for the monument's new home.
The Shreveport Chapter No. 237 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the monument, and the commission in 2020 reached an agreement to relocate the statue following a several-year court battle. The commission first voted to move it in 2017.
In late 2020, a plywood wall was erected around the monument.