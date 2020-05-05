SHREVEPORT, La. -- One contractor has two big complaints that could cost the City of Shreveport millions of dollars in court.
Yor-Wic Construction has just filed one lawsuit for breach of contract. It demands more than $3.65 million for work they've done and not been paid for at the East Stoner sewerage lift station by the Red River.
The firm's President and CEO, David Wicker, Sr., says Yor-Wic was hired to do big, emergency repairs at the station about a year ago. He says the station was sinking. It needed new pumps, electrical, and repairs to its mains.
Wicker says when the job was almost complete, the city wanted some changes. Yor-Wic got outbid. He says the new contractor from Arkansas was supposed to take over in January. But Wicker says they haven't shown up.
Even though Yor-Wic hasn't been paid, Wicker says they're keeping the pumps fueled and running that take in sewage from Shreveport's downtown area, including the casinos.
"If they were not bypassed and maintained, then all that sewer would be backing up in the streets and the buildings. And in the station that we just completed all this work in," Wicker says. "I can't allow that to happen."
The suit shows six unpaid invoices. Even though they're not being paid, Wicker says Yor-Wic will keep station running, also in hopes of getting paid.
Another complaint from Wicker involves a bidding process for another job. And that has Yor-Wic's attorney preparing another suit after filing letters of protest with the city and Louisiana Attorney General's office.
Wicker has documentation showing his bid for a new emergency water and sewer main repair contract was the low bid. Yor-Wic's bid came in at about $1.65 million, which was nearly $400,000 less than the firm that was recommended for the job.
That's Wicker Construction, operated by David's brother, Ron. David says there's no bad blood between them. His complaint is with the city of Shreveport and its use of what he calls "a secret committee" that rated the bids.
"I wish somebody could sit down and tell me why they would want to pay another contractor this much more money for the same exact work. That just doesn't make sense. I've never seen this before," David Wicker says.
The Perkins administration says it won't comment on pending lawsuits.
Meantime, Ron Wicker of Wicker Construction says, "We have complete faith in the process and are confident that the (request for proposal) fully complied with all applicable laws and that Wicker did in fact submit a proposal that was far superior to that submitted by Yor-Wic."
David Wicker counters, "The taxpayers are the ones who are getting the shaft on this thing. It's not right. I'm a taxpayer, too. I pay a lot of taxes in Caddo Parish each year."
Yor-Wic held the contract for 15 years before Wicker Construction took it over the last five years. Then it was reopened for bids for a new contract.