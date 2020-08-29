SHREVEPORT, La - Storm recovery continues in the ArkLaTex while power outages have severely affected multiple areas in Shreveport over the past few days.
Contractors have setup workstations throughout the city to help get power lines and lives back on track.
Some of them told KTBS-3 they've traveled from as far away as Oklahoma to help restore the city's power lines.
Dustin Johnson, a Langley, Oklahoma resident, says he and his co-workers have been responding to service calls non-stop.
"Safety's first," Johnson said. "We get our orders. Where we're going, address. We go and check it out. See what we need to get. We gather all the hardware. We get out. We access it. We set up a safety plan. And then, we attack it."
Johnson says he worried about getting a hotel room before arriving in Shreveport. But, he and his crew found a hotel downtown.
Tron Davis, a Lake Charles resident, has been staying at the same hotel for the past few days.
"We had to evacuate from Lake Charles, Louisiana," Davis said. "Disaster, I mean, everything I went back to. I got phone calls that everything that we lost. Everything, I'm totally lost. I know one thing that God is good. And the only thing we can do is just pray.Because we lost everything."
Davis says he's worried about his damaged home while trying his best to keep his family safe in Shreveport.
He says he hopes to find a cheaper living arrangement because his money is running low for hotel costs.
Davis says he's a man of faith and will recover all his family has lost due to Hurricane Laura.