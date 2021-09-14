SHREVEPORT, La -- Curbside recycling could make a comeback in Shreveport. But that's only if the company can clear one more high hurdle.
The city council amended the contract for C. Edwards Concepts that requires it to get a performance bond that is backed by a corporate surety. That means owner Charlette Edwards must show financially viability.
Edwards' company fell under scrutiny because it has no experience with curbside recycling. And it currently has no equipment or workforce to handle the contract.
After the council passed the amendment, Mayor Adrian Perkins questioned whether it was permissible. That's when City Attorney Ron Lattier spoke up.
"I don't think the amendment is appropriate," Lattier said.
"I think we should follow our legal attorney. That's what he said," Democratic Councilman James Green added.
But Councilman John Nickelson, who authored the amendment, countered, "That is entirely appropriate as a matter of basic responsibility for the governing body of the city. If a surety bond was not required in the original request for proposal, it should have been."
Nickelson's amendment stood. Then the council voted down party lines to approve the contract for Edwards, with all four Democrats saying yes, against three no votes from the Republicans.
Edwards and her attorney Allison Jones left the council chambers without comment. However, Edwards appeared in a good mood as she talked with friends outside.
The contract would pay Edwards nearly $2 million dollars per year across five years. But she must bill the city monthly after services rendered.