SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport Police Department training instructor who drew public fire last summer for his Facebook post about the death of George Floyd, has been terminated after another controversial post.
Sources inside the SPD say Chief Ben Raymond fired Sgt. Brent Mason Monday morning. That was after a complaint about a Facebook post in October about a woman's actions during early voting. The post appears to have been scrubbed from Mason's account.
Mason served a 90-day suspension after his Facebook post in May when he said the death of Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police was a mistake in technique -- not murder. There were public cries for Mason's firing at that time.
We're told that his firing was automatic since 90 days is the maximum an officer can be put on leave in a calendar year.
Chief Raymond declined comment, as he expects Mason to appeal to the civil service board.
Mason told KTBS in a brief written comment about his firing, "It's all politics."