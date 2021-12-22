BOSSIER CITY, La.--Is SporTran expanding its service into South Bossier?
According to email last Wednesday SporTran checked in with the city to see if the social media campaign and hashtags worked for the announcement of the partnership and the routes.
The city responded saying "I’ll speak with Mayor Chandler about the posts and let you know which pages and hashtags are used." On Monday SporTran reached out to the city again saying, "We will be posting about South Bossier first thing tomorrow to begin promotion.”
SporTran goes on to tell the city of Bossier via email that service will start in South Bossier on Monday January 3, and not January 2.
To which, according to the emails the city of Bossier responded. "Thanks for the update" "I am still working on hashtags" and "do you have any hashtags in mind already?”
The city mentions the election of Brian Hammons to represent district 1 on City Council saying he'd be sworn in on Tuesday "I definitely want to include him in this conversation". SporTran says the city's statement and social media posts suggesting they were surprised by the announcement left them surprised.
“We met with Mayor Chandler and his staff on December 14th, that morning in his office, he was aware of what we were doing. His staff has been in contact with our marketing department which was a request of his. We've been in contact to make sure we were ready to go for January. The first time we heard of concerns was on Tuesday,” said Dinero Washington.
KTBS talked with city council member Brian Hammons he says he learned about everything right after being sworn in on Tuesday. Prior to that he knew nothing about the plans. He’s still trying to learn more about the situation.
In a news release from Mayor Chandler he says he's not against the SporTran routes. But he's concerned that more frequent stops could further congest already busy roads.