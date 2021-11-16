SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Converse man died Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle collision in Sabine Parish.
State police identify the victim as Charles R. "Chuck" Moran, 66. He was wearing his seatbelt but died of injuries at the scene.
The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. on state Highway 191 at the intersection of Highway 481.
State police said Moran, who was driving a 2015 Ford 150, stopped at the intersection then turned left onto Highway 191 into the path of a northbound 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. A third vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz, was hit by debris from the crash.
The drivers of the big rig and the car were not hurt.