SHREVEPORT, La. - A Sabine Parish man was sentenced to five years and three months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Sabine Parish, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said Friday in a news release.
John Matthew Tatum, 45, of Converse, will be on supervised released for five years when he's released.
Tatum carried out his drug activity from August 2020 through May. It ended when the FBI and Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office searched Tatum's home and inside a safe found 413 net grams of pure methamphetamine, along with 22 firearms, including a stolen handgun inside his vehicle, and cash proceeds from drug sales.
He pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.