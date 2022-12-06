MANSFIELD, La. – A Converse woman died Tuesday morning when she rear-ended an 18-wheeler on U.S. Highway 171, state police said.
Jessica Farris, 28, was taken to DeSoto Regional Health System in Mansfield, where she was pronounced dead of her injuries. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
A 3-year-old passenger who was in a child safety seat was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers said Farris was northbound in a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer just before 8 a.m. when she ran into the rear of a Kenworth tractor-trailer near Hudson Darby Road. The big rig driver was not injured.