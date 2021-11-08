SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne has indicated he "intends to resign" his District 6 seat following his conviction Friday night for wire fraud and income tax fraud.
That's according to a news release Monday from the Caddo Commission. The release, however, does not provide a date for Cawthorne's resignation.
By law, Cawthorne is no longer eligible to serve in public office. He became a convicted felon Friday night when he pleaded guilty to charges pending in federal court.
RELATED REPORT: Caddo commissioner, sister plead guilty to wire fraud
The trial of Cawthorne, 54, and his sister, Belena Turner, 50, both of Shreveport, was supposed to get underway Monday morning.
The two used their nonprofit organization to defraud a federally funded food services program out of more than $500,000. They inflated the number of meals that were supposed to be served to low-income children during the summer and used the proceeds to pay for personal expenses such as private school payments, travel, furniture, clothing, car repairs, restaurant meals and campaign expenses.
Cawthorne also withheld income information from his accountant which resulted in false income tax filings.
Cawthorne and Turner will be sentenced March 16. Both face up to 20 years in prison.
Once the notice of Cawthorne's vacancy has been received from the Louisiana Secretary of State, the commission will move forward with steps to replace him.
The commission will have 20 days to appoint an interim. If the deadline is missed, the governor will make the appointment.
The Caddo Parish Home Rule Charter and the Louisiana Election Code sets the specific process and qualifications for the appointment of interim Commissioners.
Due to the length of time remaining in Cawthorne’s current term, the commission must call a special election to fill the post. The next special primary election dates are March 26 or Nov. 8.