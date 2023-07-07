MANSFIELD, La. -- A second jury, the same result: Child killer Brian Horn is headed back to death row.
Jurors took 45 minutes Thursday night to decide Horn should die for killing 12-year-old Justin Bloxom on March 30, 2010. Tuesday, they took less than 15 minutes to find him guilty.
The death sentence was read shortly after 8 p.m. in the DeSoto Parish courtroom full of Justin's immediate and extended family members. Neighbors and other community members were with them to show support.
As she has done all week, Amy Bloxom, Justin's mother, was seated on the front row clutching an 8-by-10 school photograph of Justin. The last one he would take.
She sat with with her eyes closed as the court clerk read the jury's decision. Her shoulders fell in relief as death was announced.
Horn, standing next to his defense team, showed no emotion. Sheriff's deputies quickly handcuffed and removed Horn from the courtroom.
"Today our endeavor to see justice has taken another step forward. Today, a jury of ordinary citizens performing an extraordinary duty has determined that Brian Horn deserves the ultimate punishment for his deliberate cruelty to Justin Bloxom, his deliberate killing of Justin Bloxom," District Attorney Charles Adams said following the jury's unanimous decision. (See his complete statement below)
District Judge Amy Burford McCartney set a date of Sept. 14 to formally sentence Horn to death.
He's no stranger to death row. Horn was first convicted in 2014 and sentenced to death.
But the conviction and sentence were vacated by the Louisiana Supreme Court in connection with a ruling based on another capital murder case. In both, the defendants objected to their attorneys conceding their guilt before the juries. The jury of Vernon Parish residents were not informed of Horn's prior conviction.
Horn's defense wasn't so different this time. During the guilt phase of the trial and again during the penalty phase, his defense attorneys referred to Justin's death as accidental.
In her closing to jurors before they began sentencing deliberations, attorney Kyla Romanach said she did not dispute Horn engaged in "disgusting conduct" by initiating text messages with a child. "But that doesn't mean he meant to kill him," she said.
DEFENSE WITNESSES
The defense team did not call any witnesses in the first part of the trial, but on Thursday they called Horn's brother, Kevin Horn, and his mother, Debra Abshire.
Kevin Horn testified about his and Brian’s upbringing and the abuse in their home. But their lives eventually took different paths. Kevin Horn went on to live with his grandparents while Brian Horn continued a life of crime.
Kevin Horn testified his brother has to suffer the consequences for what he has done.
Abshire took responsibility for not being the mother both of her boys needed. She blamed her sexual abuse by a stepfather at a young age for not knowing how to be a mother.
There was a time she and her former husband engaged in a swingers lifestyle and sold drugs from their home. Both boys had a troubled life and eventually were emancipated.
Brian Horn was sexually abused during a three-year stay in a juvenile prison, Abshire said. He also was convicted afterwards of two sexual offenses involving underage girls, making him a registered sex offender. Abshire blamed the young girls in both situations for lying.
Abshire doesn’t believe Brian Horn killed Justin Bloxom intentionally. She tearfully asked the jury to sentence him to life.
"Please spare his life. ... Don't make him pay for my mistakes," she said.
Cecelia Guin, a forensic social worker, was the defense's last witness. She reviewed more than 800 pages of reports related to Brian Horn and interviewed him for 11 hours over three different days.
Like an expert on Wednesday, Guin testified Brian Horn had an "abnormal childhood." She believed his life's track was set when he got out of Louisiana Training Institute, where he spent almost three years. She said he was sexually brutalized while there.
The state called Heidi Evans, a retired Caddo Parish School Board special education supervisor, as a rebuttal witness. Unlike the testify of Guin and a clinical psychologist on Wednesday, Evans said Brian Horn was a "very bright young man."
Brian Horn was identified for special education but not because he wasn't academically capable; it was because of his behavior problems. He scored in the 90th percentile but tested poorly. A lot of effort was made to work with him and keep him in school, she said, despite problems that were recognized in his home.
CLOSING ARGUMENTS
Assistant District Attorney Nancy Berger-Schneider started her closing by placing a photograph of Justin in the empty witness seat. It depicted his last school photograph, and he was wearing skateboarding tennis shoes that he received for Christmas in December 2009. The same shoes he had on when he was killed.
Berger-Schneider said its never easy to ask a jury to put someone to death but it can be considered when the state proves at least one aggravating factor. In Brian Horns' case, it was that he killed Justin during the commission of a kidnapping.
She reminded jurors of the victim impact statements given Wednesday by Justin's family members. And she also reviewed why the state asked for the death penalty.
First, it's because this is the "murder of an innocent child." Other reasons include Brian Horn's criminal history and the fact that his offense was preplanned, calculated, sexually-motivated and there was no evidence of remorse.
"In this case, death is the only just result," Berger-Schneider said. "Justice for Justin."
Romanach spent almost an hour in her closing remarks again reviewing Brian Horn's family history of abuse. She repeatedly told jurors they could give Brian Horn a life sentence instead, and that would not be free again and die a natural death in the state prison in Angola.
Other comments about Brian Horn's actions on the day Justin was killed struck a cord with Justin's family, causing several, including Amy Boxom and her two sons, to abruptly walk out of the courtroom.
Romanach suggested Brian Horn, whose taxi cab had run out of gas, was faced with a decision what to do. She said he only sought to silence Justin, who was panicked and screaming. She even said after Justin lost consciousness, Brian Horn attempted to revive him -- even though there was no testimony about that by the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy.
Romanach also appeared to put some responsibility of Justin's death on Justin himself by indicating he was the one who invited Brian Horn -- who was portraying himself as a young girl in text messages to Justin -- to come pick him up.
"The fact that this all scares us doesn't mean he meant to kill Justin that night," Romanach said.
If Brian Horn had the intent to hurt Justin, he would have had more gas in his taxi and a weapon, she reasoned.
Romanach said it would be sufficient punishment for Brian Horn to spend his remaining days in general population. Later, in deliberation instructions read to the jury, Judge McCartney said she was required by the state's Constitution to inform them it's possible for the governor of Louisiana to commute any sentence, even the sentences of death row inmates.
Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall got the last chance to talk to the jury. "A litany of garbage" is how he described Romanach's remarks blaming Justin and Amy Bloxom and saying Brian Horn really didn't mean to kill Justin.
"Tell me what's worse than wanting to have sex with a child and killing him? He very much is the absolute worse," Hall said of Brian Horn.
"This cries out for justice," Hall said. "Anything short of death," then Brian Horn manipulates and wins again.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S STATEMENT
Adams read the following prepared statement in the courtroom after the jury sentenced Brian Horn to death:
Brian Horn, while trying to satisfy his sadistic sexual perversion for children, methodically lured 12 -year-old Justin from the safety and security of his friend's home by pretending to be a 15-year-old girl. The evidence proved that Justin fought his attacker valiantly only to be suffocated and killed by Horn.
The death penalty is appropriate and necessary for this criminal and this crime. The depths of Brian Horn’s depravity cannot be overstated. The harm he has inflicted upon this family, this community and society in general, has unequivocally and appropriately provoked a righteous anger.
St. Thomas Aquinas has noted the presence of evil should promote a righteous anger. And moreover, the absence of righteous anger in the presence of evil constitutes a sinful in sensibility.
This trial has been orderly, professional, and reasonably directed towards seeking the vindication of the heinous death of Justin Bloxom, a vindication of the damage Brian Horn has done to this family, this community and our society.
This trial has been conducted in order to restore peace and faith in our system of criminal justice. Because we as prosecutors have responsibilities for preserving justice for the whole of our community, it sometimes becomes necessary to use force to obtain the ends of justice.
We take these responsibilities solemnly, seriously, prudently, and deliberately. This is our duty. While we have taken another step towards justice, justice has not yet been fully served.
On behalf of the Office of the District Attorney, Justin's family and all DeSoto Parish, I wish to thank the jurors for their devotion to their difficult and awesome responsibility, thank the court system and law enforcement in Vernon Parish, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Department and all the other law enforcement departments and the individuals in our own court staff for each of their roles in this endeavor to seek justice.